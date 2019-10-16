Jigawa to site m mega solar project in Kazaure

Wednesday, October 16, 2019 8:33 am


Governor Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa State

The Deputy Governor of Jigawa,  Malam Umar Namadi, said on Tuesday that the state government had concluded plans to set up a mega solar power project in Daurawa, Gwiwa Local Government Area of the state.

The deputy governor who paid advocacy visit to the Emir of Kazaure, Alhaji Najib Adamu at his palace in Kazaure, said 2, 000 hectares of land would be required for the project.

Namadi told the monarch that the project would be executed in conjunction with the Morrocan government.

He explained that when completed, the project would provide electricity to about 100 towns and villages in the state.

In his response, the Emir pledged the support of the emirate council in ensuring successful execution of the project in his domain.

Adamu said that the emirate council would also support all other government policies and programmes in the state and at the national level targeted at improving the lots of the people.

