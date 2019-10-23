Journalist drags DSS to court over illegal detention

Mr Chido Onumah, a journalist and rights activist, on Wednesday, sued the Department of State Security Services (DSS), over alleged illegal detention.

In a suit number: FHC/ABJ/CS/1270/2019 filed by his Lawyer, Moses Ideh, at the Federal High Court, Abuja, Onumah sought the enforcement of his fundamental human rights to dignity of his person, right to personal liberty, freedom of expression and right to own personal property brought pursuant to Section 34, 35, 39, 41 and 44 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that while Onumah is the applicant, Mr Bichi is the 1st respondent and the DSS as an agency is the 2nd respondent in the case.

NAN reports that that Onumah was said to have been arrested recently by the DSS operatives at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, and detailed for several hours for wearing a T-shirt with the inscription: “We Are All Biafrans