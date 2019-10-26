Jubilation in Rivers’ community as soldiers kill 3 kidnappers

The people of Elele Alimini Community and environs in Emuoha Local Government Area of Rivers State have been jubilating since the news filtered in that three suspected kidnappers were shot dead by men of Nigeria Army, in a joint operation with the local vigilance group.

It was learnt that three other suspects sustained serious bullet wounds during the gun duel between the soldiers and the vigilance group with the kidnappers.

Confirming the incident to journalists, the Head of the Local Vigilante in Elele Alimini, John Woke, disclosed that the kidnappers had abducted some persons and took them to their hideout in a nearby forest along Elele Barracks road where they demanded ransom for them.

Woke said, ‘’following a tip off by members of the public, men of the local vigilante group subsequently hinted men of the Nigerian Army who quickly led the operation into the criminal hideout to rescue the victims. On sighting the soldiers, the kidnappers opened fire which led to the killing of three of them, while others fled with gunshots wounds.

Rivers State Police Command has not to confirmed the incident.

Our correspondent reports that motorists had abandoned the Choba-Emohua-Rumuji-Ndele axis of the East-West road due to constant abduction of passengers traveling commercial buses that ply that route.

The commercial drivers had shifted to the Elele-Alimini-Army Barracks road, which, unfortunately kidnappers had also shifted to.