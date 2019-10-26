Jubilation in Rivers’ community as soldiers kill 3 kidnappers

Jubilation in Rivers’ community as soldiers kill 3 kidnappers

Saturday, October 26, 2019 6:24 pm


Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The people of Elele Alimini Community and environs in Emuoha Local Government Area of Rivers State have been jubilating  since the news filtered in  that three suspected kidnappers were shot dead by men of Nigeria Army, in a joint operation with the local vigilance group.

It was learnt that three other suspects sustained serious bullet wounds during the gun duel between the soldiers and the vigilance group with the kidnappers.

Confirming the incident to journalists, the Head of the Local Vigilante in Elele Alimini, John Woke, disclosed that the kidnappers had abducted some persons and took them to their hideout in a nearby forest along Elele Barracks road where they demanded ransom for them.

Woke said, ‘’following a tip off by members of the public, men of the local vigilante group subsequently hinted men of the Nigerian Army who quickly led the operation into the criminal hideout to rescue the victims. On sighting the soldiers, the kidnappers opened fire which led to the killing of three of them, while others fled with gunshots wounds.

Rivers State Police Command has not to confirmed the incident.

Our correspondent reports that motorists had abandoned the Choba-Emohua-Rumuji-Ndele axis of the East-West road due to constant abduction of passengers traveling commercial buses that ply that route.

The commercial drivers had shifted to the Elele-Alimini-Army Barracks road, which, unfortunately kidnappers had also shifted to.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    29 mins ago

    Rivers guber poll: My victory at S/Court not unexpected, says Wike
    31 mins ago

    Flood: Army offers free medical treatment to victims in Bayelsa
    2 hours ago

    Adamawa reschedules LG election
    2 hours ago

    Kwara begins distribution of 40 million anti malaria items
    2 hours ago

    Kogi guber poll: CAN, JNI warn INEC, security agencies not to compromise
    5 hours ago

    The takeaways from President Buhari’s visit to Russia
    5 hours ago

    Early morning tragedy: Four children crushed to death in Edo
    6 hours ago

    Fowler challenges senators on law to send tax defaulters to jail