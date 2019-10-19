Judge gunned down in E. Afghan province

Saturday, October 19, 2019 6:03 pm


Justice

Unidentified gunmen shot and killed a local judge in Afghanistan’s Eastern Paktia Province, a local TV reported on Saturday.

The incident happened at midnight on Friday when a group of unknown armed men attacked Justice Lahore Khan, shooting him dead in the Ahmad Abad district’s Rud area of the province, 100 kilometres south of Kabul, Ariana News TV reported.

The report said an investigation into the incident is underway and no group has claimed responsibility for the killing.

Within the past six days, two police officers, district chief and a praying leader, have been shot and killed in targeted attacks across the country. (Xinhua/NAN)

