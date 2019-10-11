Just in: Appeal Court sacks Sen. Dino Melaye

Just in: Appeal Court sacks Sen. Dino Melaye

Friday, October 11, 2019 11:58 am


 

 

Sen. Dino Melaye: sacked

The Court of Appeal in Abuja on Friday affirmed the ruling of Kogi State Election Petition Tribunal sacking the Senator representing Kogi West, in Kogi State, Dino Melaye from the Senate.

The Court affirmed the order of  Kogi State National and State Assembly Election Petition Tribunal that the Independent Electoral Commission, INEC should conduct fresh elections within 90 days into some disputed constituencies in the senatorial District.

The Kogi State National and State Assembly Election Tribunal sitting in Abuja had in a judgment delivered some weeks ago by the chairman of the tribunal, Justice A.O Chijoke, ordered that INEC should conduct a fresh election for the district within 90 days.

The Tribunal gave the order in its ruling on the petition filed by Smart Adeyemi, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the February 26 election.

Details later

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    51 mins ago

    Appeal court sends Melaiye packing, order fresh poll
    60 mins ago

    Oyo to Leverage on Cashless Policy to Build Agricultural Wealth
    1 hour ago

    Oyo to Revamp Primary Healthcare Centers
    1 hour ago

    Oyo Govt. Increases NYSC Corps Members’ Allowance
    3 hours ago

    Suicide: Psychiatrists call for mental health education
    4 hours ago

    Sight Day: Albinos want implementation of National Eye Policy
    5 hours ago

    INEC boss assures of credible Governorship poll in Kogi
    5 hours ago

    Mental disease: Cost of medication forces people to seek help in Churches, Mosques – Expert