Just in: Appeal Court sacks Sen. Dino Melaye

The Court of Appeal in Abuja on Friday affirmed the ruling of Kogi State Election Petition Tribunal sacking the Senator representing Kogi West, in Kogi State, Dino Melaye from the Senate.

The Court affirmed the order of Kogi State National and State Assembly Election Petition Tribunal that the Independent Electoral Commission, INEC should conduct fresh elections within 90 days into some disputed constituencies in the senatorial District.

The Kogi State National and State Assembly Election Tribunal sitting in Abuja had in a judgment delivered some weeks ago by the chairman of the tribunal, Justice A.O Chijoke, ordered that INEC should conduct a fresh election for the district within 90 days.

The Tribunal gave the order in its ruling on the petition filed by Smart Adeyemi, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the February 26 election.

