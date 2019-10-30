Just in: Buhari floors Atiku at Supreme Court

Wednesday, October 30, 2019 1:52 pm


Buhari, Atiku

Supreme Court on Wednesday affirmed that President Muhammadu Buhari was validly elected as Nigerian President in the 23 February, presidential election.

A seven man panel of the court, headed by Justice Tanko Ibrahim Mohammed, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, also dismissed the appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, challenging the victory of Buhari at the election.

The panel in a unanimous judgement said there is no merit in the appeal.

Atiku had gone to the apex court to challenge the September 11 judgment of the Justice Mohammed Garba-led Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal which affirmed President Buhari’s victory at the polls.

Details later

