Just in: First Lady, Aisha Buhari, arrives Nigeria

The First Lady of Nigeria, Dr. Mrs. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari returned to the country on Sunday morning after a long holiday in the UK.

She arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at 4.30am via a British Airways flight.

Speaking to reporters on arrival, Mrs. Buhari said she was happy to be home after a well-deserved rest.

She confirmed that she was fully rejuvenated to continue the work of improving the health and well-being of women, children and other vulnerable Nigerians.

She used the opportunity to thank her husband, family and well-wishers for their support and encouragement.

On hand to receive her were wives of present and former and governors and many associates.