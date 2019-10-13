Just in: First Lady, Aisha Buhari, arrives Nigeria

Just in: First Lady, Aisha Buhari, arrives Nigeria

Sunday, October 13, 2019 7:40 am


Mrs Aisha Buhari flanked by her aides and some government officials on arrival in Abuja early Sunday morning

The First Lady of Nigeria, Dr. Mrs. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari returned to the country on Sunday morning after a long holiday in the UK.

She arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at 4.30am via a British Airways flight.

Speaking to reporters on arrival, Mrs. Buhari said she was happy to be home after a well-deserved rest.

She confirmed that she was fully rejuvenated to continue the work of improving the health and well-being of women, children and other vulnerable Nigerians.

She used the opportunity to thank her husband, family and well-wishers for their support and encouragement.

On hand to receive her were wives of present and former and governors and many associates.

Suleiman Haruna

Director of Information

to First Lady of Nigeria
State House
Abuja

