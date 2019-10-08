Just in: Gunmen abduct 2 policemen in Rivers

Kidnap took place in LGA of National Chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus

Circumstances of Kidnap hazy

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Two Policemen attached to the Rivers Police Command were on Monday abducted by daredevil gunmen at Ngor, the Headquarters of Andoni local government area of the state.

The names of the policemen have not been made public at the time of filing this report

DSP Nnamdi Omoni, the Rivers State Command Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, who confirmed the kidnapping of the officers to our correspondent refused to give details.

He promised to give the details and circumstances surrounding the abduction later.

It is interesting to note that Andoni is the local government area of Prince Uche Secondus, the national Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, immediate past Deputy Governor,Tele Ikuru and Speaker of the Assembly: Hon. Ikuinyi O. Ibani.

In June this year, three expatriates working for Raffoul Nigeria Limited, who are involved in the construction of a road project designed to link the local government to other parts of the state were also abducted in the area.

Despite Governor Wike’s 72 hours ultimatum to the Chiefs and of Andoni to ensure the release of the kidnapped expatriates or lose recognition by the state the kidnappers didn’t budge. It several weeks later before they were released.