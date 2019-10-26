Just in: Kidnapped students, staff of Engravers College, Kaduna regain freedom

Just in: Kidnapped students, staff of Engravers College, Kaduna regain freedom

Saturday, October 26, 2019 12:06 pm


Nasir-El-Rufai: Kaduna State Governor

Six students of Engraver’s College, a private secondary school in Kaduna who were kidnapped along with their teacher on Oct. 3, have regained their freedom.

The victims were kidnapped in Kakau Daji Village in Chikun Local Government Area (LGA) of Kaduna State by gunmen.
The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan confirmed their release in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) in kaduna on Saturday.

“We are relieved that this criminal violation of the right to liberty is over and that they are all back safely,

“The victims, most of whom are minors, and their families will now be focusing on recovering from this undeserved trauma,” he said.

Aruwan did not state how they were released.

“As we continue to combat banditry, kidnapping and other crimes, the Kaduna State Government urges all our communities not to give comfort to criminals by dividing victims and inserting ethno-religious narratives for the activities of ruthless miscreants.

“Government calls for vigilance in all our communities and continued cooperation with security agencies in this battle to secure our state and all who live in it,” he said.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 hours ago

    Victor Uwaifo seeks govt take over of his music museum
    2 hours ago

    Safiyya Ahmad wins BBC Hausa short story completion
    4 hours ago

    Posthumous birthday: Google celebrates Fela’s mother, Late Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti
    5 hours ago

    Kogi Guber: Court transfers case seeking disqualification of Bello to Lokoja
    6 hours ago

    NYSC DG urges corps members to embrace SAED
    6 hours ago

    SDGs are blueprints to achieving better, sustainable future – VC
    6 hours ago

    FG restates commitment against illegal mining in Nigeria
    6 hours ago

    Appeal Court upholds Gbande’s victory