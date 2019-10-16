Just in: Police kill another suspected kidnap kingpin in Rivers

… Notorious for hijack of commercial buses and taking passengers as hostages.

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Police Command has announced killing of a suspected notorious criminal who specializes in kidnapping and terrorizing commuters along the Port Harcourt/ Owerri road.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, told journalists that the cultist and kidnap kingpin who specializes in terrorizing people in the Ikwerre local government area was killed last night after the criminal engaged Police in a gun battle.

He said the kingpin known as Promise Nduka Nwome, aka Agbaisiegbe of Omarelu, was killed in Ikwerre local Government Area in Rivers state when the cultist and his gang attempted to hijack a commercial bus returning from Owerri into Port Harcourt.

Omoni said the criminals on sighting the police engaged them in a gun battle which left one of the kidnappers fatally wounded while other members of the gang fled with gunshot wounds.

He appeals to members of the public to furnish the police with information on anybody treating gun wounds outside the hospitals.

He said items recovered from the criminals include one AK47 riffle and several arms and ammunition.