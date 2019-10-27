Just in: Trump confirms killing of ISIS leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, by US forces

U.S President Donald Trump on Sunday confirmed that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of the Islamic State has been killed by US forces in an address he delivered from the White House.

“A brutal killer, one who has caused so much hardship and death, has violently been eliminated,” Trump said in the address.

“He will never again harm another innocent man, woman or child. He died like a dog. He died like a coward. The world is now a much safer place.”

“Al-Baghdadi was vicious and violent and he died in a vicious and violent way. As a coward running and crying,”

“This raid was impeccable and could only have taken place with the acknowledgment and help of certain other nations and people. I want to thank the nations of Russia, Turkey, Syria, and Iraq and I also want to thank the Syrian kurds for certain support they were able to give us,” Trump who said he was able to watch the military operation that led to the killing of the IS leader in the situation added.

According to the US President, test results gave a positive identification of the ISIS leader who was last seen alive in a video in April.

According to Trump, American military officers who were in the compound for about two hours after the mission also collected sensitive information.

Credit: ABC News

More later