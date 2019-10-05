Kachi Benson’s ‘Daughter of Chibok’ takes campaign to UN

Saturday, October 5, 2019 9:04 pm


Kachi Benson (Source: IG)

Filmmaker, Kachi Benson and central character of ‘Daughter of Chibok’, Yana Galang, have completed an advocacy tour at the United Nations.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the film is a story of the April 2014, abduction of 276 female students from Government Secondary School, Chibok in Borno State, Nigeria.

Following government negotiations with the terrorists, 107 of them were eventually released. But 112 remain missing.

The Virtual Reality (VR) documentary tells the story of Yana Galang, whose daughter was among the kidnapped girls.

To mark the 2000th Day since the kidnap of the Chibok girls, Galang and Benson met with world leaders and global media corporations to appeal for support for other affected women at Chibok.

According to Benson, who reported the event on his Instagram page @Kachibenson, the Executive Director of UN women made firm promises to alleviate the conditions of the Chibok women.

He wrote, “Today makes it 2000 days since the kidnap of the #chibokgirls and it’s the last day of Yana’s journey to New York.

“It was to meet with leaders and influencers to appeal for support for herself and her fellow women back home in chibok.

“What we thought was impossible has come to pass. From getting her visa to come to America, to meeting world leaders at #unga, and being interviewed by some of the biggest media corporations in the world.

“Yesterday she met with the Executive Director of #unwomen and firm promises were made; that will hopefully bring some change to the lives of the women in Chibok.

“As we left the UN building Yana said to me, “Now I am happy. I am sure something good will come to me and my fellow women in Chibok”.

“So as we mark this 2000th day of the kidnap of the Chibok girls, I choose not to dwell on the negatives of the Chibok story.

“I’m just grateful that Yana was able to make this trip and I thank everyone who’s supported this movement. Because of your support the #daughtersofchibok will not be forgotten.”

‘Daughters of Chibok’ has won best virtual reality story at the 76th Venice International Film Festival.

