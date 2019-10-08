Kaduna LG begins payment of N30,000 minimum wage

Kaduna LG begins payment of N30,000 minimum wage

Tuesday, October 8, 2019 5:59 pm


File: Labour unionists on the march

The Chairman of Ikara Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Mr Ibrahim Sadiq, says his council has effectively begun the payment of N30,000 minimum wage to its workers from Oct. 4.

Sadiq announced this in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr Abdulmajid Hussain in Abuja on Tuesday.

The statement quoted the chairman as saying that the local government’s decision was as a result of the need to support Gov. Nasiru el-Rufa’i’ s effort at strengthening the public service.

According to the chairman, the action of the local govenment’s aurhoriry is also aimed at enhancing the capacity of the workers on the platform of the local government to render efficient and quality service for the overall development of the state.

“I must confess that I was encouraged and motivated by the bold step taken by el-Rufa’i to fulfil the promise made to workers in the state, which is for the benefit and development of common man in the state, ” Sadiq said.

The chairman assured the people of the local government that principles of equity, justice and transparency would be the watch words of his administration.

He also implored the workers to reciprocate the gesture by demonstrating high level of commitment, steadfastness, and persistence in the discharge of their duties.
Sadiq further promised to improve the general welfare of the entire workers of the council.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    25 mins ago

    Reps will pass 2020 budget before December – Lawmaker
    31 mins ago

    Police confirms kidnap of 4 persons in Kuje, FCT
    2 hours ago

    President Buhari’s 2020 Budget Speech (full text)
    3 hours ago

    Buhari’s 2020 N9.79tr Budget: Largest Share Goes to Works and Housing
    3 hours ago

    Just in: Gunmen abduct 2 policemen in Rivers
    3 hours ago

    Sex for grades: ASUU demands thorough investigation, sanction for offenders
    3 hours ago

    IGP tasks officers on assets declaration
    4 hours ago

    Ebonyi to distribute 1.7m nets to eradicate malaria, yellow fever