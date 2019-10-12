Kaduna procures N302m textbooks for schools

Kaduna State Government has procured N302 million worth of textbooks for distribution to public schools across the state, the state Director of Public Schools, Malam Dahuru Anchau, has said.

Anchau made this disclosure on Friday at Government Girls Secondary School Kawo, Kaduna during a ceremony to mark the International Day of the Girl Child.

The director said that the gesture was in line with the free education to policy the government aimed at expanding access to education for children especially the girl child.

Anchau assured that the books would be distributed soon.

Earlier, wife of the governor, Mrs Ummi El-Rufai, who initiated the event, distributed sanitary towels to over 100 girls in the school.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor’s wife had held a rally at Murtala Muhammad Square, Kaduna to mark the girl child day.

“We have come to interact with the girls, to tell them what today is about, to hear from them what they are thinking for themselves and to encourage them to think better for their future.”

Mrs El-Rufai assured them that the state government was doing everything possible that the girl child achieve their dreams through education.

“The girls should maximize and take full advantage of the free and compulsory quality education which the state provides to make sure they build a better future for themselves.

“It is through education they would have the voice to speak against violence, aggression, oppression and abuse and injustice mated on them,” the governor’s wife said.

The state Commissioner of Education, Shehu Makarfi, said that the rally was to emphasize the value and importance of education to the girl child.

He told parents unwilling to allow girls attend school that the state government has created more access for girls in a free atmosphere, in addition to making education free and compulsory.

“The withdrawal of the girl child from school is no longer going to be tolerated, and we are trying to make them understand why they should allow their children to complete the circle of education.

“If they don’t, roles of enforcement by the relevant laws will actually come to play, we don’t want to reach that level.

“All we want is for parents to understand that the current century requires that every parent should allow every child to go to school.

“Education for the girl child is free and compulsory, and we are building more classrooms to increase access and employing more teachers and renovating our infrastructures in school”, the commissioner added.

The Principal of the school, Hajiya Rukayya Ahmed, thanked the governor’s wife for selecting her school to project her good gestures and commitment for the betterment of the girl child.

One of the students, Nabila Isah, also thanked the governor’s wife and the state government for their kind gesture and in initiating policies towards enhancing the education sector.

She however urged the government to provide ICT centre, laboratory and other equipments to enhance better leaning in their school