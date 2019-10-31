Kaduna to link homes with solar power

Kaduna State Government plans to spend N8.3 billion on the provision of solar power to no fewer than 3, 400 homes in Kubau, Jema’a and Kajuru Local Government Areas in 2020.

The fund would also be used to provide two kilometres of solar power to each of the 255 wards across the state.

Managing Director of the state Power Supply Company, Miss Dapola Popoola, made the disclosure while defending the budget of the company before the state House of Assembly on Wednesday in Kaduna.

Popoola also said that the government would provide solar energy to Malali and Zaria water works to ensure uninterrupted potable water supply to residents.

“Our priority is the provisions of power supply in most of the rural areas of the state,” she told the lawmakers.

Meanwhile, the Managing Director, Kaduna State Roads Agency (KADRA), Mohammed Magaji said the agency expects to spend over N31 billion on roads construction and maintenance in 2020.

According to him, among the agency’s projects is the new overhead bridge in Kawo area of Kaduna.

Magaji said KADRA’s area of responsibility covers Kaduna North, Kaduna South, Igabi and Chikun Local Government Areas.

He blamed the slow pace of internal roads construction on the rains, but said the projects would pick up.

The Chairman, House commitee on Public Works and Infrastructure, Alhaji Yusuf Ibrahim said it was important for the ministry and agencies under it to surpass their performance in 2020

