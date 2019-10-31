Kaduna to link homes with solar power

Kaduna to link homes with solar power

Thursday, October 31, 2019 7:51 am


FILE Solar Power plant

Kaduna State Government plans to spend N8.3 billion on the provision of solar power to no fewer than 3, 400 homes in Kubau, Jema’a and Kajuru Local Government Areas in 2020.

The fund would also be used to provide two kilometres of solar power to each of the 255 wards across the state.

Managing Director of the state Power Supply Company, Miss Dapola Popoola, made the disclosure while defending the budget of the company before the state House of Assembly on Wednesday in Kaduna.

Popoola also said that the government would provide solar energy to Malali and Zaria water works to ensure uninterrupted potable water supply to residents.

“Our priority is the provisions of power supply in most of the rural areas of the state,” she told the lawmakers.

Meanwhile, the Managing Director, Kaduna State Roads Agency (KADRA), Mohammed Magaji said the agency expects to spend over N31 billion on roads construction and maintenance in 2020.

According to him, among the agency’s projects is the new overhead bridge in Kawo area of Kaduna.

Magaji said KADRA’s area of responsibility covers Kaduna North, Kaduna South, Igabi and Chikun Local Government Areas.

He blamed the slow pace of internal roads construction on the rains, but said the projects would pick up.

The Chairman, House commitee on Public Works and Infrastructure, Alhaji Yusuf Ibrahim said it was important for the ministry and agencies under it to surpass their performance in 2020

Miss Dapola Popoola, budget, Kaduna, solar,

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    SERAP urges NASS to uphold press freedom
    1 hour ago

    Nigeria, Vietnam move to boost diplomatic, trade relations
    2 hours ago

    Oyo Assembly seeks help from UI on LAUTECH, Polytechnic crises
    2 hours ago

    Ramos nets for 16th straight season as Real thrash Leganes
    2 hours ago

    Oyo targets solid minerals to boost revenue
    2 hours ago

    I’m unbroken by S/Court’s verdict – Atiku
    2 hours ago

    EFL: Liverpool edge Arsenal on penalties after 10-goal thriller
    2 hours ago

    Fifty students for Edo University, Iyamho’s first convocation ceremony