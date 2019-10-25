Kano-9: Ganduje constitutes commission to investigate cases of missing persons

Gov. Abdullah Ganduje of Kano State has instituted a commission of inquiry to investigate infringement of the rights of the nine rescued children, kidnapped from Kano and sold in Anambra.

Ganduje, in a statement issued in Kano on Friday by Abba Anwar, his Chief Press Secretary, named Justice Wada Umar-Rano as Chairman of the commission.

He said that the commission, to be inaugurated on Oct. 31, was set up in line with Section 2 of the Commission of Inquiry Law, [CAP. 29], Laws of Kano State, 1990.

The governor said to commission of inquiry would also “conduct an inquiry into cases of missing persons in Kano State from the 2010 to date.”

He added that it would prepare comprehensive data of missing persons in Kano State within the period and circumstances in which they disappeared.

It will obtain written and oral evidence, examine witnesses and has the power to “summon any person in Nigeria to attend any meeting of the commission to give evidence or produce any document or other things in his or her possession.”

The commission also has power to admit or exclude any member of the public including the media from any of its hearings, he said.

Ganduje said the commission was expected to find out both immediate and remote causes of cases of missing persons in the state.

”The commission is to prepare and submit a written report including findings and recommendations to the government of Kano state.”

NAN recalls that recently, the Kano state police command, under Commissioner of Police Ahmed Iliyasu, uncovered cases of missing children from the state who were discovered in Anambra.