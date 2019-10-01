Kidnappers release 2 abducted civil defence operatives

Kidnappers release 2 abducted civil defence operatives

Tuesday, October 1, 2019 4:49 pm


File: Civil defence corps members

 The Edo State Command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has confirmed the release of two of its senior operatives abducted on Sept. 27.

The Commandant, Mr Makinde Ayinla, confirmed the release in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Tuesday.

Ayinla said the operatives were released early on Tuesday by their abductors at Ebelle community in the Igueben Local Government Area of Edo.

He said, however, that no ransom was paid to secure the release of the operatives.

The commandant thanked the Nigeria Police, the vigilante in Ebelle town and the families of the abducted workers.

Ayinla also commended other security agencies for their support and collaboration in ensuring the release of the two men.

The two officials were abducted at about 2:30 p.m. at the railway bridge between Ebelle and Ewosa communities on the Ebelle-Agbor highway on their way to Benin.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    9 mins ago

    LG Chairman pays WAEC/NECO fees for 600 students in Nasarawa
    2 hours ago

    PHOTOS: Buhari, Osinbajo laugh it off @ Nigeria @ 59 parade
    2 hours ago

    Buhari departs Nigeria for South Africa Wednesday
    3 hours ago

    WTO lowers global outlook again amid trade conflicts
    3 hours ago

    59th Independence Celebration Calls for Moments of Sober Reflections – Makinde
    3 hours ago

    Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Gridlock: Residents turn refugees on Mainland, Churches
    4 hours ago

    Iran sentences person to death on “spying” for U.S.
    4 hours ago

    Oyo Govt. Warns Illegal Tax Collectors, Restates Ban on NURTW