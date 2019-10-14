Kipchoge, several world champions nominated for athlete of the year award

Eliud Kipchoge is among 11 men nominated to be crowned “Athlete of the Year’’ by athletics governing body IAAF, but German decathlon world champion Niklas Kaul missed out.

The 21-year-old Kaul became the youngest title holder in the multi-sport event at the recently-concluded world championships in Doha but was not nominated.

Kenya’s Kipchoge ran a non-sanctioned marathon in under two hours last weekend, and earlier in the year he retained his London marathon title.

His compatriot Timothy Cheruyiot won the 1,500-metres in Doha and was short-listed, as were five world champions from the U.S.

The shortlisted Americans are Donavan Brazier (800m), Christian Coleman (100m), Sam Kendricks (pole vault), Noah Lyles (200m) and Christian Taylor (triple jump).

Ugandan distance runner Joshua Cheptegei, Bahamas hurdler Steven Gardiner, Swedish discus thrower Daniel Stahl and Norwegian hurdler Karsten Warholm were the other nominees.

A three-way voting process, including blocks from the IAAF council, family and fans, will decide the winner.

Female nominees will be revealed on Tuesday.

Below are the nominees for 2019 Male World Athlete of the Year (in alphabetical order):

Donavan Brazier (U.S)

– won world 800m title in a championship record of 1:42.34

– won Diamond League title

– won four of his five outdoor 800m races

Christian Coleman (U.S)

– won world 100m title in a world-leading 9.76

– won world 4x100m title in a world-leading 37.10

– won four of his five races at 100m

Joshua Cheptegei (Uganda)

– won world cross-country title in Aarhus

– won world 10,000m title in a world-leading 26:48.36

– won Diamond League 500m title

Timothy Cheruyiot (Kenya)

– won world 1500m title

– won Diamond League 1500m title

– won 10 of his 11 outdoor races across all distances

Steven Gardiner (Bahamas)

– won world 400m title in 43.48

– undefeated all year over 400m

– ran world-leading 32.26 indoors over 300m

Sam Kendricks (U.S)

– won world pole vault title

– cleared a world-leading 6.06m to win the US title

– won 12 of his 17 outdoor competitions, including the Diamond League final

Eliud Kipchoge (Kenya)

– won London Marathon in a course record of 2:02:37

– ran 1:59:40.2 for 42.195km in Vienna

Noah Lyles (U.S)

– won world 200m and 4x100m titles

– ran a world-leading 19.50 in Lausanne to move to fourth on the world all-time list

– won Diamond League titles at 100m and 200m

Daniel Stahl (Sweden)

– won the world discus title

– threw a world-leading 71.86m to move to fifth on the world all-time list

– won 13 of his 16 competitions, including the Diamond League final

Christian Taylor (U.S)

– won the world triple jump title

– won Diamond League title

– won 10 of his 14 competitions

Karsten Warholm (Norway)

– won the world 400m hurdles title

– undefeated indoors and outdoors at all distances, including at the Diamond League final and the European Indoor Championships

– clocked world-leading 46.92, the second-fastest time in history

(dpa/NAN)

OLAL

=====

(Edited by Olawale Alabi)