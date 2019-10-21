Kogi Assembly clears Onoja as Deputy Governor

Monday, October 21, 2019 10:36 am


Edward Onoja

In spite of controversies trailng it’s Friday impeachment of Elder Simon Achuba as Kogi State Deputy Governor, the Kogi State House of Assembly has screened and cleared a new nominee for the office. He is Edward Onoja former Chief of Staff and running mate to Governor Yahaya Bello who is candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC in the imminent Kogi Governorship election.

The confirmation was made Monday morning during plenary presided over by Speaker, Rt. Honorable Mathew Kolawole.

‎During the screening, the Deputy Governor-nominee introduced himself and gave a brief background of his work experience to the lawmakers.

‎‎The member representing Olamaboro Constituency, moved a motion that the nominee be cleared because he had served the state as a Chief of Staff to the incumbent governor, Yahaya Bello.

The motion was seconded by the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Honorable Ahmed Mohammed, representing Ankpa 1 constituency who said the Deputy Governor nominee was a commited party man who has contributed immensely to the success of Governor Yahaya Bello as chief of staff. He urged the assembly to confirm him as he was the best man for the job.

After deliberations by other members, the House subsequently confirmed the nominee as Deputy Governor of Kogi State with a charge to continue in service to the state in his new office.

As at the time of this report Onoja had gone to the Government House for his inauguration.

