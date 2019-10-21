Kogi gets new Deputy Governor

THE Chief Judge of Kogi State, Justice Nasiru Ajanah has sworn in Chief Edward Onoja as the new Deputy Governor of the State following the impeachment of the former Deputy Governor Elder Simon Achuba by the State House of Assembly.

The former Deputy Governor was impeached from office last week Friday after the House received the reports from the panel set up by the Chief Judge, Justice Nasiru Ajanah to investigate him.

On Monday, members of the House of Assembly screened Onoja where they unanimously asked him to take a bow and go, cleared him as the new Deputy Governor of the state.

Chief Onoja, immediately after the screening, proceeded to government House where the Chief Judge, Justice Nasiru Ajanah swore him as the new deputy governor of Kogi State.

Onoja was the former Chief of Staff to governor Yahaya Bello and later resigned after he was elected by his party as the running mate to governor Yahaya Bello in November 16 governorship election.