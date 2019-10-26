Kogi gov. inaugurates projects to flag off re-election campaign

Gov Yahaya Bello has once again reiterated his resolve to improve on the health care needs of the people through improved learning and teaching at the state college of health technology.

The governor gave the assurances at the Commissioning of projects

at the College of Health Sciences and Technology, Idah, as part of activities to signal the official Flag of Ceremony of his reelection campaign held at Idah, today.

Gov. Bello in company of the entire members of State Executive Council, Party leaders and faithful of the All Progressive Congress (APC) commissioned the Hajia Rashidat Bello College Modern clinic that was renovated and equipped with state of the art equipment.

Other projects inaugurated by Gov. Bello include the Micheal Ameh Oboni medical laboratory, Renovated and well equipped Science and pharmacy Laboratory, College sachet Water factory. He also laid the foundation stone for the Edward Onoja Administrative Complex, assured of his commitment to the wellbeing of citizenry.

While promising to sustain the development strides achievement recorded in his first term, the governor promised equitable distribution of amenities across the state.

Earlier in a remarks of welcome, Comr. Dr. Nuhu Anyegwu, Provost, College of Health Sciences and Technology Idah, described the project completion as remarkable, commended the present administration for making infrastructure development top on its priority.