Kogi Guber: At last, Faleke joins Yahaya Bello

After months of uncertainties and media speculations, Kogi born Hon. Abiodun Faleke representing Lagos’ Ikeja Federal Constituency in the lower chamber of the National Assembly, has finally resolved to support the second term quest of his State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello.

A statement by Mohammed Onogwu, the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, CPS revealed that Faleke visited the governor in his Abuja home at the weekend.

Faleke was running mate to late Abubakar Audu, the All Progressives Congress, APC for the 2015 Kogi governorship election.

Audu died few hours before the end of collation of the votes for the election in which he was in clear lead and was poised to win.

The party had consequently put Bello, who came second in the primary that produced the late Audu, forward as a replacement for the deceased gubernatorial candidate, a move opposed by Faleke, who argued that he should have been allowed to inherit the votes of his late principal.

Faleke also subsequently rejected a proposal to be a running mate to Bello who was subsequently declared winner of the governorship election after a supplementary poll.

Indeed, Faleke challenged the decision of APC up to the Supreme Court and lost.

Both men have not been on the same page since then.

But, Onogwu’s statement shows that the two politicians have now resolved to put the past behind them in the countdown to next month’s governorship election. The statement reads:

“As part of commitment not to leave any stones unturned as APC prepares for the governorship election in Kogi State scheduled for November 16, the state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has received Hon James Abiodun Faleke in Abuja.

“The meeting which held on Sunday as part of efforts for APC to record overwhelming victory at the gubernatorial election, saw the two leaders discuss strategies to adopt for the polls.

“It was also an opportunity to engender more collaboration among the party supporters for the purpose of the election.

“The leaders, who were obviously elated about their discussion, then posed for photograph immediately after the meeting.

The meeting also had in attendance the Deputy Governorship Candidate and Chief of Staff to the Kogi State Governor, Edward Onoja.