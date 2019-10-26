Kogi Guber: Court transfers case seeking disqualification of Bello to Lokoja

Kogi Guber: Court transfers case seeking disqualification of Bello to Lokoja

Saturday, October 26, 2019 7:57 am


Justice


Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Friday, transfered the suit seeking the disqualification of Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello from participating in the governorship election to Lokoja.

Justice Ijoema Ojukwu, in a ruling on Friday, transfered the suit filed by the candidate of Social Democratic Party (SDP), Natasha Akpoti, to the court’s Lokoja division as the place where the alleged offence was committed.

Akpoti’s lawyer, Mr. Sylvanus Maliki, holding the brief of Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN had earlier argued that the case should be in the Federal High Court, Abuja on the ground that All Progressives Congress (APC) National Secretariat and Independrnt National Electoral Commission (INEC) who are first and second Respondents are in Abuja, arguing that the Plaintiff is also in Abuja.

Akpoti, in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/122/2019 hinged the petition on the alleged governor Bello’s double registration as a voter in 2011 and 2017, and prayed the court to bar him from contesting November 16 governorship election in Kogi State and any public office for 10 years.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    NYSC DG urges corps members to embrace SAED
    1 hour ago

    SDGs are blueprints to achieving better, sustainable future – VC
    2 hours ago

    FG restates commitment against illegal mining in Nigeria
    2 hours ago

    Appeal Court upholds Gbande’s victory
    2 hours ago

    ICAN, Abia govt. to partner on capacity building for workers
    8 hours ago

    Electricity: GenCos fail to generate 2,238.5 megawatts due to gas shortage
    8 hours ago

    Army begins special military operation in 4 Niger Delta states
    8 hours ago

    Edo lawmaker arraigned over alleged forgery, impersonation