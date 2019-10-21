Kogi guber: We are coming to nail PDP coffin in Kogi, says El-Rufai

Kogi 2019: We are coming to Kogi for the nailing of the coffin, final burial of the PDP, Says El-rufai

The Governor of Kaduna State Mallam Nasir El-rufai who is the Chairman of the APC Campaign Council for Kogi State Governorship election on November 16 has said that the campaign team by the National Working Committee of the party will move to Kogi State immediately after inauguration in preparation for the Final Burial, Nailing of the Coffin of the PDP in Kogi.

El-rufai stated this in his remarks immediately after the inauguration of the council by the national chairman of the All Progressives Progress, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole at the party headquarters in Abuja. “After the flag-off, I will like to urge all members of the Campaign Council to relocate to Lokoja and remain there in preparation for the final burial and nailing of the coffin of the PDP,” he mandated.

Mallam El-rufai said with his knowledge of Kogi politics where he conducted the APC governorship primary elections in 2015 which produced late Prince Abubakar Audu, heading the Campaign Council for the re-election of Governor Yahaya Bello was a second home-coming for him.

Mallam El-rudai said Governor Bello has achieved more in his first term noting that his 2nd term will be better for the people of Kogi State. On his part, Adams Oshiomhole, APC National Chairman while inaugurating the Campaign Councils in Abuja charged them to ensure that Yahaya Bello is re-elected in Kogi State and David Lyon emerged victorious in Bayelsa