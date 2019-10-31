Kwara Assembly confirms appointment of 16 Commissioner nominees

The Kwara House of Assembly on Thursday confirmed the appointment of 16 Commissioner nominees presented to it by Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

All the 16 Commissioner nominees among whom were nine females appeared before the lawmakers in batches between Tuesday and Wednesday in company of their relations, friends and well-wishers.

The nominees were confirmed one after the other immediately after the lawmakers met at the Committee of whole, which lasted less than 15 minutes for each of the nominees.

The nominees confirmed by the House were Salman Jawondo from Asa Local Government Area (LGA), Suleiman Rotimi-lliasu from Moro LGA, Aiyu Mohammed, Kaima LGA, Afolabi Adenike from lfelodun LGA and Shadat Modibo-Kawu from llorin south LGA.

Others were Dr Raji Rasaq from Ekiti LGA, Muritala Olanrewaju from Oyun LGA, Aremu Abosede-Deborah, lrepodun LGA, Aisha Ahman-Patigi from Patigi LGA, Olasunbo Florence from Oke-Ero LGA and Aliyu Sabi from Baruten LGA.

Also, Fatimah-Ahmed Bisola from llorin west LGA, Oyedun Juliana-Funke from lsin LGA, Agbaje Wahab-Femi from Offa LGA, Fatimah Arinola Mohammed-Lawal from Ilorin East LGA and Joana kolo, Edu LGA.

The Speaker, Danladi Yakubu-Salihu directed the Clerk of the House to communicate the state Governor on the confirmation of the 16 nominees.

Meanwhile, the Chief Press Secretary to the state Governor, Malam Rafiu Ajakaye, who witnessed the three days screening while speaking with newsmen at Assembly premises on Thursday expressed confidence in the abilities of the just confirmed commissioner-designates in the state.

Ajakaye explained that the over 56 per cent of women appointed as commissioners was to allow participatory governance in the state