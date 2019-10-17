Kwara govt. queries 200 civil servants for dereliction of duties

Kwara govt. queries 200 civil servants for dereliction of duties

Thursday, October 17, 2019 3:58 pm


Governor Abdulrahman-Abdulrazaq of Kwara

The Kwara State government, on Thursday, said that more than 200 civil servants in the had been issued queries for dereliction of duties.

Mr Murtala Atoyebi, the Chief Press Secretary to the state Head of Service, said in a statement issued in Ilorin that the affected civil servants were from various ministries and parastatals.

Atoyebi said that their alleged offences ranged from absenteeism, lateness to leaving their duty posts before the official closing hour.

“The Head of Service, Mrs Modupe Oluwole, had in August, commenced a routine monitoring exercise of check-in time for public workers in the state capital to ensure compliance with the service rule,” he recalled.

Atoyebi, who said that letters had been distributed to the ministries and parastatals, added that the affected civil servants had been given one week to answer their queries.

He said that Gov. Abdulrahman Abdulrazak had also recently expressed displeasure with the attitude of civil servants to their duties when he paid an unscheduled visit to the state secretariat.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    15 mins ago

    Elites have crucial roles in remaking Nigeria – Adebanwi
    19 mins ago

    Man jailed 6 months for negligently setting N7.3m goods ablaze
    25 mins ago

    No plan to remove fuel subsidy – Silva
    2 hours ago

    Sanwo-Olu to Approve Jetty at UNILAG Waterfront
    4 hours ago

    Fed Govt to Initiate a National Cooperative Housing Scheme for Informal Sector – Fashola
    4 hours ago

    Infrastructure Renewal: Nigeria Will Sing A New Song Soon – Fashola
    4 hours ago

    Race for 2019 NAJA:s  Automotive/Transport Award  Begins 
    5 hours ago

    Father of one nabbed for beating wife to death in Ogun