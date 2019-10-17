Labour, FG yet to reach agreement on minimum wage

Hours into the midnight deadline for industrial action over the minimum wage agreement between labour and the Federal Government, both sides have not reached a consensus.

Labour had resorted to the strike option from Oct. 17 if the government failed to reach a concensus with it on Oct. 16 over the consequential adjustments of the minimum wage.

At the ongoing meeting, the organised labour and representatives of the Federal Government broke into discussions to consider both positions on the minimum wage.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting which commenced 5:00 p.m. is yet to reach any agreement following a breakout session by both government and labour teams.

As at the time of filling this report, both groups are still in breakout sessions.

NAN recalls that the organised labour is demanding 29 per cent salary increase for officers on salary level 07 to 14 and 24 per cent adjustment for officers on salary grade level 15 to 17 .

The Federal Government, however, presented a proposal of 11 per cent salary increase for officers on grade level 07 to14 and 6.5 per cent adjustment for workers of grade level 15 to 17.