Lagos magistrates get new cars

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has given 50 new cars to magistrates as part of efforts to enhance dispensation of justice.

While handing over the vehicles, Sanwo-Olu said that the cars were in the first batch as more would be provided to go round all magistrates in the state.

According to him, his administration will identify other arms of government that are also very critical and support them.

“This is just a testimonial to say that it is not about us, but about what we can give others.

“The Deputy Governor, myself and all of us do not count ourselves worthy to buy a car yet because we know that what is expected of us is service.

“We are happy that we can do this for our colleagues in the judiciary side to enhance the efficiency of their work so that Nigerians will feel it and benefit from it,’’ the governor said.

The state’s Chief Judge, Justice Kazeem Alogba, commended the government for the gesture in spite of the financial constraints of the state.

Alogba said that the cars were not mere tools of comfort for the magistrates, but “tools to enhance their work.”

“The only thing is that they will be able to work more comfortably and your administration will take the credit for that because you will begin to see results.

“We are very grateful as this has shown that as we pledge our full support to this administration, you have promised that you will be our pillar of support, you are living the talk,’’ he said.