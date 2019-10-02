LAUTECH crisis: Why we locked varsity gates – NASU

Wednesday, October 2, 2019 3:31 pm


Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso.

The Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU), Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) branch, has given reasons for preventing movement into the institution’s premises in the early hours of Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the union had, on Wednesday morning, locked all the institution’s gates, thus preventing students, lecturers and other members of staff from gaining access.

Speaking in a telephone interview with NAN in Iseyin, the institution’s NASU Chairman, Mr Joel Oyewande, said the action was provoked by non-payment of two months’ salary, promotion arrears and leave bonus, among others.

“We have several reasons to go on strike, but we just staged a protest today. Although we have allowed some people to enter the university premises, the gate will still be locked until they pay us our two months’ salary.

“The students have been allowed to write their examinations because we don’t want them to suffer unduly; but, this is just a protest for now; it may take a new dimension if they don’t pay us now.

“We urge all well-meaning Nigerians to help appeal to Osun State government to pay our two months’ salary. The arrangement is that Oyo will pay from January to June and Osun from July to December.

“Oyo state has always fulfilled its own obligations but Osun will always come up with excuses. This is not fair; we too have families and dependents to cater for,” he said.

