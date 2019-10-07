LAUTECH workers seek resolution of dispute between Oyo, Osun

LAUTECH workers seek resolution of dispute between Oyo, Osun

Monday, October 7, 2019 10:47 pm


Ladoke Akintola University

Workers at the Ladoke Akintola University Teaching Hospital (LAUTECH), Osogbo, on Monday appealed to the Osun and Oyo governments to resolve their dispute in order to ensure smooth running of the institution.

The Chairman of the Joint Health Staff Union (JOHESU) , Morenikeji Muyiwa, told newsmen in Osogbo that traditional rulers, public spirited individuals and other stakeholders must intervene to resolve the dispute.

” The Osun government has been fair and committed to the joint ownership of LAUTECH and the need for stakeholders to avoid further fanning of embers of discord among the two owner- states is pertinent.

” We want a way forward for the smooth running of the institution so as to avoid the attendant implications of the crisis on the masses.

” It would be a good thing for both states to look for a peaceful means of resolving the lingering crisis which stated in 2010, ” he said.

According to him, the Supreme Court judgement of Dec. 26 , 2012 had declared that both Oyo and Osun must return to the status quo on the ownership of the institution.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    5 mins ago

    Umahi swears in 14 new permanent secretaries
    11 mins ago

    Lalong inaugurates 23 commissioners
    24 mins ago

    SWAN elects Aigbona new president, suspends Sirawoo
    42 mins ago

    Buhari to present 2020 Budget proposal to NASS Tuesday – Presidency
    47 mins ago

    EKSU yet to release 2019/2020 admission list – Management
    53 mins ago

    Ambition of detractors to destabilize Nigeria effectively being frustrated – Buhari
    60 mins ago

    Almajiri Education: Kano recruits 600 teachers, approves N200m for books 
    1 hour ago

    Plateau to hold retreat for new cabinet members – Manjang