Lawan condoles with Balewa family

President of the Senate Ahmad Lawan has condoled with the family of Tafawa-Balewa over the death of the first wife of late Prime Minister, Hajiya Jummai Abubakar Tafewa-Balewa

Lawan expressed the condolence in a statement issued by Mr Ola Awoniyi, his Special Adviser(Media), on Tuesday in Abuja.

The senate president also commiserated with the government and people of Bauchi State over the death of Aishatu, who was the last surviving wife of the prime minister.

Lawan said that the Aishatu’s demise had created a big vacuum in the family.

He also said that her motherly love would be greatly missed by her loved ones and all those whose lives she had touched.

Lawan prayed that the Almighty Allah will comfort the family and grant the departed soul eternity.