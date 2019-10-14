Lawmaker urges female students to emulate women archievers

member of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Mr Ayotunde Fatokun, has urged female students in the country to emulate women achievers so as to be successful in life.

Fatokun, who represents Akinyele constituency I in the Assembly, gave the advice on Sunday during a sensitisation programme on healthy living for the girl-child.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the sensitisation programme, tagged ‘Health Promotion: A Tool for Brighter Tomorrow’, was held at Pade Community High School in Ibadan.

The lawmaker urged female students to plan well for successful career journey by facing their studies and refrain from any act that could obstruct their ways to success.

Fatokun noted that the country had records of many women who had made marks in their respective endeavours and were doing the country proud, both at home and abroad.

He urged the female students to look up to those achievers as their role models, study well and be determined to become successful like them in future.

The lawmaker further stressed the need for the students to create healthy minds that would aid their psychological and emotional wellbeing.

Fatokun said that he realised the need to sensitise the female students on some basic health-related issues during the tour of his constituency.

Mrs Oluwatobi Olaniyi, a medical practitioner, sensitised the female students on the need to have attitudinal change on their ways of life, particularly as regards health issues.

She called for proper awareness by the students on healthy habits, social relationship, cervical cancer prevention, unwanted pregnancy, health insurance and breast cancer prevention.

NAN reports that over 1,000 female students, drawn from some secondary schools in the constituency, attended the programme.

Among the schools were Pade Community High School, Ikereku Community Grammar School, Community High school Atapa, Anglican Grammar School Agbirigidi, Community High School, Community High School Otun-Agbaakin and Community High School, Iyana-Offa.

NAN also reports that Fatokun distributed some items like toothpaste, toothbrush, hand-sanitizers, soaps, mosquito nets and teaching/learning materials to the students