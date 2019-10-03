League cup: Liverpool fined for fielding ineligible player

League cup: Liverpool fined for fielding ineligible player

Thursday, October 3, 2019 5:32 am


Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk with team mates REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

 Liverpool were fined 200,000 pounds for fielding an ineligible player in their League Cup third-round victory over MK Dons last week.

The Reds, however, avoided expulsion from the competition, the Football League (EFL) said on Wednesday.

Spaniard Pedro Chirivella, who was a second-half substitute in the 2-0 win, did not have international clearance, following the expiry of his loan agreement last season with Spanish club Extremadura, the EFL said.

Half the fine will be suspended until the end of the 2020/21 season and the club will be liable for the suspended amount if they field an ineligible player in the competition again before the end of the next season.

“Following a comprehensive review of all the evidence, the board determined that it wasn’t appropriate to expel the club from the competition because of a number of mitigating factors,” the EFL said in a statement.

The EFL said Liverpool had asked the Football Association for assistance in securing international clearance before the season and the 22-year-old midfielder was also included on team sheets for Premier League Two matches and an EFL Trophy game.

The breach was not identified until the Anfield club reported it to the EFL and the Premier League after the 2-0 victory over MK Dons, leading to a misconduct charge.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    9 mins ago

    Rivers police arrest two fake soldiers
    22 mins ago

    Champions League: Genk hold Napoli goalless
    30 mins ago

    State visit: Buhari arrives South Africa
    2 hours ago

    Oyo Govt. to Provide Palliative Works on Moniya-Iseyin Road
    2 hours ago

    Oyo Restates Commitment to Ban Street Trading
    2 hours ago

    Man Remanded in Prison over Alleged N30m Internet Fraud
    6 hours ago

    Liverpool win 7-goal thriller after stunning Salzburg fightback
    Lai-Mohammed 6 hours ago

    $9.6bn Judgment Debt: FG details shady deals of P&ID