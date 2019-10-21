Lecce strike late to earn draw at AC Milan on Pioli’s debut

Monday, October 21, 2019 6:47 am


AC Milan player, Kaka
Credit: Skysport

A stunning stoppage time equaliser from Lecce’s Marco Calderoni denied Stefano Pioli a win on his debut as AC Milan coach.

His side were held to a 2-2 home draw in Serie A on Sunday.

Hakan Calhanoglu smashed in the opening goal during an impressive first half from the hosts, but Lecce drew level after the break through Khouma Babacar.

Substitute Krzysztof Piatek restored AC Milan’s lead with nine minutes remaining, but Calderoni’s long-range pile-driver in the second minute of stoppage time levelled the scores.

Former Inter Milan coach Pioli made his debut in the AC Milan dugout after succeeding sacked boss Marco Giampaolo earlier this month.

The draw leaves his side in 12th place on 10 points, three ahead of 15th-placed Lecce.(

