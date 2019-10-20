Lion escapes from Zoological garden in Kano

Lion escapes from Zoological garden in Kano

Sunday, October 20, 2019 10:33 am


File: Lions

There was panic on Saturday night around Zoo road in Kano metropolis when a lion escaped from its cage at Kano Zoological garden.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the incident happened around 9 p.m. when the rangers were trying to put it back to its cage after they returned it from the national agricultural show which took place in Nasarawa state.

A source at the zoological garden told NAN that effort was being made to capture the animal which was still within the zoo premises.

Malam Rabiu Lawal, a resident of Zoo Road, told NAN that he has locked up his house until the announcement is made of the capture of the lion.

”My entire family members will be indoors even if it will take one month to recover the lion. I have not experienced this kind of fear since I packed into this area more than 15 years,” he said.

NAN reports that residents of the area went indoors earlier than usual to avoid the consequences of an encounter with a loose lion.

As at the time of filing this report armed policemen have been deployed to the area while a search team was trying to capture the lion.

All effort to contact the Managing Director of the Zoological Garden, Alhaji Saidu Gwadabe failed as his telephone line was not going through.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    5 mins ago

    Unilorin win 3rd JAMB tertiary institutions football tourney
    44 mins ago

    Aliyu hails Onoja’s emergence as deputy governor
    8 hours ago

    A postmortem on Dele Giwa’s mangled body
    8 hours ago

    How Adeboye, wife, defied doctors for kids
    12 hours ago

    VP Osinbajo Lauds Makinde on Free Education
    13 hours ago

    Tribalism tearing the Church apart, Cleric says
    13 hours ago

    $15m Diaspora Palace for Badagry, says Dabiri-Erewa
    14 hours ago

    Presidency clarifies report on beneficiaries of Cash Transfer Initiative