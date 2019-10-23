Liverpool condemn ‘racist’ Origi banner

Liverpool condemn ‘racist’ Origi banner

Wednesday, October 23, 2019 11:40 pm


Liverpool players

Liverpool have condemned a graphic “racist” banner unfurled by fans before the start of their Champions League Group E clash away at Racing Genk on Wednesday.

The banner, displayed in an area populated by travelling fans, depicted Liverpool’s Belgian striker Divock Origi’s head on a naked body, alongside the Champions League trophy.

In a statement released shortly before kick-off, Liverpool said they had acted swiftly to have the banner removed, saying it “perpetuated a racist stereotype”.

“This is completely unacceptable,” a club statement said.

“Liverpool Football Club condemns the offensive banner displayed in our section of the ground, prior to kick-off.

“We acted swiftly to have the banner removed and we are now working with the local authorities and stadium team in Genk to identify those responsible.

“Any subsequent action will be taken in keeping with our sanctions process.” (Reuters/NAN)

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    10 mins ago

    Four Tanzanians jailed for life over chopping off arm of an albino
    14 mins ago

    Russia to support construction of 1,400km Lagos to Calabar rail track – Presidency
    19 mins ago

    Police arrest 47 over alleged kidnapping, robbery in Nasarawa
    22 mins ago

    Sanwo-Olu signs $629m facility for completion of Lekki Deep Seaport
    31 mins ago

    Messi leads Barcelona past Slavia Prague 2-1 in Champions League
    41 mins ago

    Buhari appoints Musa Nuhu new DG for NCAA
    47 mins ago

    Oyo Court Jails 29-Year-Old Internet Fraudster
    47 mins ago

    Islamic Scholars call for punishment of abductors of 9 Kano children