Madness drug: Italian police seize large amount of Yaba pills

Madness drug: Italian police seize large amount of Yaba pills

Monday, October 14, 2019 6:02 pm


Health

The Carabinieri police corps said  that more than 31,000 pills of Yaba, known as the `madness drug,’ have been seized in a large-scale operation in Italy .

The raid was carried out last week but publicised Monday on the Carabinieri’s Twitter account, as one of the biggest seizures of this dangerous drug.

The pills, sold among the Bengali community, were seized in Rome following an investigation that started in the Venice area, Venice Carabinieri officer, Emanuele Spiller told dpa.

Yaba pills are a mixture of methamphetamine and caffeine, and are popular in south-eastern Asia.

According to UNODC, the UN drugs agency, “Users get an intense ‘burst’ of energy, followed by increased activity, decreased appetite and a general sense of well-being.

According to the agency, the effects wear off, the user crashes and experiences prolonged periods of sleep and depression.

UNODC also warns that excessive doses can result in convulsion, seizure and death from respiratory failure, stroke or heart failure.

The drug can trigger aggressive and violent behaviour, and psychiatric disorders have also been associated with its use

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    11 mins ago

    Canal accident: 29 passengers rescued unhurt in Lagos
    12 mins ago

    Police uncover torture centre with 360 inmates in Katsina
    20 mins ago

    29 passengers escape death as bus plunges into canal in Lagos
    24 mins ago

    Nigerian consulate denies charging extra $200 for E-passport
    35 mins ago

    Border closure: Smuggling of 10m litres of petrol stopped, says Customs boss
    41 mins ago

    Flood: Badagry residents count losses in homes, churches, farmlands
    49 mins ago

    Saudi football players visit Jerusalem Muslim holy site
    49 mins ago

    NMA offers free medical services to Lokoja LG workers