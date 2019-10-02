Maina’s son pulled out pistol to prevent arrest – DSS

Maina’s son pulled out pistol to prevent arrest – DSS

Wednesday, October 2, 2019 6:43 pm


Abdulrasheed Maina:

The   Department   of   State   Services (DSS) said it disarmed Faisal Maina, 20,  son of the former Chairman, Pension Reform Task Team  (PRTT), Mr Abdulrasheed Maina, before arresting him and his father.
The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the service, Dr Peter Afunanya disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.
He said the suspects were arrested on Sept. 30 at a hotel in Abuja during a combined operation.
Afunanya said the arrest followed a request by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to assist in the apprehension of the suspects.
“Maina was arrested in company of his 20-year-old son, Faisal Abdulrasheed Maina, who unsuccessfully tried to resist arrest.
“The lad even pulled a pistol against  the security agents   involved in the operation.
“Faisal, a final year student at the Canadian University of Dubai, studying Telecoms Engineering was however, disarmed and arrested,” he said.
According to him, items recovered from the suspects include a pistol with live ammunition, a bullet proof Range Rover SUV, a BMW Saloon car, foreign currencies, a phantom 7 drone and sensitive documents.
Afunanya said suspects and the recovered items would  be handed over to the EFCC for further investigations.
He said the operation was a result of  renewed interagency   collaboration   among   security   and   law   enforcement   agencies.
The PRO said the service   had   always   subscribed   to  such   collaboration, which  was important in national security management.
He said the collaboration would be sustained to   mitigate  the   current   threats   against   public   safety   and national critical assets.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    47 mins ago

    Just in: Gunmen invade Bonny Island community, kidnap 2 persons
    1 hour ago

    Tribunal Victories: Buhari congratulates Kano, Plateau Governors
    1 hour ago

    Recruitment: Kaduna State Government shortlists 13,700 applicants
    2 hours ago

    How Maina, ex-boss of Pension Task Team, was arrested in Abuja – DSS
    2 hours ago

    Ban on motorcycle in Jos still in force – Plateau Govt
    2 hours ago

    You’re not alone – Washington Post owner, Bezos tells Khashoggi’s fiancee
    3 hours ago

    Tribunal affirms Gov. Simon Lalong’s election
    3 hours ago

    Obaseki sacks all his special assistants, senior special assistants