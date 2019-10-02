Maina’s son pulled out pistol to prevent arrest – DSS

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the service, Dr Peter Afunanya disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said the suspects were arrested on Sept. 30 at a hotel in Abuja during a combined operation.

Afunanya said the arrest followed a request by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to assist in the apprehension of the suspects.

“Maina was arrested in company of his 20-year-old son, Faisal Abdulrasheed Maina, who unsuccessfully tried to resist arrest.

“The lad even pulled a pistol against the security agents involved in the operation.