Makinde Calls for the Empowerment of the Girl Child

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

As the World marks 2019 International Day of the Girl Child, Oyo state Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde has called on all stakeholders especially parents, guardians and religious bodies to support his administration so as to promote girls empowerment and fulfillment of their human rights through education.

International day of the girl child was declared by the United Nations on October 11, 2011 with the aim to recognize girls’ rights and unique challenges they face around the world. The theme for this year’s celebration is “Girl force: Unscripted and Unstoppable”.

Makinde made this call through the State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Inclusion, Alhaja Faosat Sanni today while receiving a letter from the Federation of Muslim Women’s Associations in Nigeria, FOMWAN, at the secretariat Ibadan as part of the activities lined up to celebrate the Day.

The Governor, who acknowledged the vulnerability of the girl child to all vices, noted that the girl child should be supported in all forms.

He said, “Education and general upbringing of a girl child is very important, hence parents, guardians and clerics in our churches and mosques should always commit them into God’s hands, give them overall education that is up to standard. The present administration has been working towards achieving this lofty goal by making education accessible to the girl child through the state’s free education policy, while the Ministry of Women affairs has been going round to evacuate children abused by their parents by using them to beg and putting them back in school. We urge the society in general to come to the aid of the girl child and promote their welfare as they are the hope of our future. Girls are opened to lots of vices especially with use of social media. Children generally are exposed to lots of immoralities”.

Earlier, in her remark, FOMWAN’s Chairperson, Dr Bushira Oloso noted the achievements of the present administration in the education sector.

She, therefore, appealed to the governor for speedy completion and implementation of Family Court so that perpetrators of evil acts to girls and women at large could be prosecuted in line with the law of the land.