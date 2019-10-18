Makinde Laments 11 Hectares Undeveloped Land at Samonda GRA in Ibadan

Makinde Laments 11 Hectares Undeveloped Land at Samonda GRA in Ibadan

Friday, October 18, 2019 2:33 pm


Seyi Makinde

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde on Friday October 18, 2019, expressed his displeasure over the undeveloped 11 hectares of land at the highbrow Samonda GRA in Ibadan, as he called on investors to partner the state to develop the land in order to boost the state’s economy.

The view of the governor was expressed by the state commissioner for Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Barr. Abiodun Abdu-Raheem while on inspection tour to some state’s reserved areas and Samonda Ultra-Modern shopping Complex at Ibadan North Local government in Ibadan.

He said, “The governor is not happy that this expanse of land is being put to waste when investors can be called in to use it for things that will help grow the state’s economy. We have gone around and see that the Samonda Shopping Complex needs some touch of revamping, after which, we will work towards making the complex an annex to the Gbagi market. The ministry will discuss with other concerned ministries, especially those in charge of the Gbagi market to come up with a plan for proper usage of the place, as the present administration will not allow any resources of the state to go to waste. We are calling on well-meaning Nigerians who are interested in partnering the state on this project to come forward with ideas on how to develop the 11 hectares of land for the benefit of the state”.

Abdu-Raheem called on the landlord association of the Samonda, Aerodome, GRA, to desist from distorting the plan of the estate by building on waterways and areas mapped out for recreational purposes.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 hours ago

    Court remands man for defiling 3-year-old girl in Kano
    2 hours ago

    Boko Haram: Army continues onslaught against terrorists in N/East
    2 hours ago

    CBN to continue to apply monetary policy tools to control inflation
    4 hours ago

    Oyo Govt. Targets N20Billion Monthly IGR
    7 hours ago

    EFCC arraigns 3 in Sokoto for vote buying
    7 hours ago

    Troops rescue 3 farmers in Kaduna, kill bandit
    7 hours ago

    Minimum wage: At last, FG, Labour agree on consequential adjustments
    FRSC officials on duty 8 hours ago

    Riders permit not national drivers license-FRSC