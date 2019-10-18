Makinde Laments 11 Hectares Undeveloped Land at Samonda GRA in Ibadan

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde on Friday October 18, 2019, expressed his displeasure over the undeveloped 11 hectares of land at the highbrow Samonda GRA in Ibadan, as he called on investors to partner the state to develop the land in order to boost the state’s economy.

The view of the governor was expressed by the state commissioner for Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Barr. Abiodun Abdu-Raheem while on inspection tour to some state’s reserved areas and Samonda Ultra-Modern shopping Complex at Ibadan North Local government in Ibadan.

He said, “The governor is not happy that this expanse of land is being put to waste when investors can be called in to use it for things that will help grow the state’s economy. We have gone around and see that the Samonda Shopping Complex needs some touch of revamping, after which, we will work towards making the complex an annex to the Gbagi market. The ministry will discuss with other concerned ministries, especially those in charge of the Gbagi market to come up with a plan for proper usage of the place, as the present administration will not allow any resources of the state to go to waste. We are calling on well-meaning Nigerians who are interested in partnering the state on this project to come forward with ideas on how to develop the 11 hectares of land for the benefit of the state”.

Abdu-Raheem called on the landlord association of the Samonda, Aerodome, GRA, to desist from distorting the plan of the estate by building on waterways and areas mapped out for recreational purposes.