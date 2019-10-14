Mamman Daura: My story – Aisha Buhari

Nigeria’s First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari has reacted to a video which went viral last week with the news that her husband was planning to take a second wife.

The First Lady was seen shouting at some people in the video. Fatima, the daughter of former Director General, the Department of State Services had in an interview with a foreign radio station explained that she shot the video during confrontation with the wife of the President in the presidential villa.

But in a statement issued late Monday by a spokeswoman of the First Lady, Mrs. Bisi Olumide, Aisha Buhari claimed Fatima Mamman Daura, daughter of Buhari’s uncle, locked the villa door against her and abused her, hence, her action.

Aisha Buhari said: “Fatima didn’t showcase her part in the drama where the door was locked against the first lady to deny her access to some areas of the villa, neither did she acknowledge the abuse she first vented before the first lady reacted under the instruction of DG Lawal Daura who was brought into GOV by Mamman Daura.”

The statement titled: “what Mamman Daura’s daughter Fatima did not say in her interview” goes thus:

“By now, the airwaves are awash with Fatima Mamman Daura’s daughter consenting to the fact that she indeed shot and leaked the now-infamous video clip which showed the wife of the president in a very angry mood.

“The incident happened over a year ago when the wife of the president on the instructions of the president asked the Daura’s to vacate their living quarters inside the villa for a sick Yusuf Buhari who was recuperating after an accident.

“For this reason, the quarters were needed and the Dauras were asked to move to another part of the villa. Long before the accident, Yusuf’s mother had requested in writing for the Daura’s to vacate the place because the building is officially designated for the biological children of any serving president.

“The IG of police, DG DSS, NSA and the Vice President who was the acting President were all notified of this request.

“Despite this, the Daura’s deliberately refused to comply with the instructions of the security agencies. Mamman Daura’s daughter Fatima did not say this in her interview.

“What really was the intent for the video being released now if not for mischief.”