Man drags granddaughter to court over alleged defamation of character

Wednesday, October 2, 2019 3:12 pm


A 70-year-old man, Abubakar Inuwa, on Wednesday dragged his 16-year-old granddaughter before an Upper Sharia Court sitting in ‘Yantukwane, Zaria for accusing him of breaking her relationships.

Presenting a case of defamation, Counsel to Inuwa, Haruna Ahmed-Adamu, said the matter was pursuant to Section 137 of the Kaduna State Sharia Court Law.

He said the 16-year-old accused her grandfather of causing her emotional ”trauma’.

Ahmed-Adamu prayed the court to treat the matter in accordance with the law to serve as deterrent to others.

The 16-year-old girl denied that she accused her grandfather of breaking her relationships.

Counsel to the defendant, Adamu Abubakar-Lawal urged the court to grant the accused bail in line with section 297 of Sharia Criminal Procedure Code and section 36(5) of the 1999 constitution.

The presiding Judge, Malam Musa Ibrahim-Hunkiyi, admitted the 16-year-old girl to bail in the sum of N20,000 with one surety.

Ibrahim-Hunkiyi ordered the surety to present his National Identity Card and Voter Registration Card.

