Man faces trial for allegedly removing another man’s teeth

Man faces trial for allegedly removing another man’s teeth

Tuesday, October 22, 2019 10:56 am


Justice

 A 41-year-old man, Abolurin Timileyin, on Tuesday appeared IN an Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly beating a man.

Timileyin, whose address was not provided, is facing one count charge of assault with grievous harm.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Mary Ajiteru, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Aug. 11, at Olive hospital street, Oreta, Igbogbo, Ikorodu.

Ajiteru said that the defendant unlawfully assaulted Segun Tijani, by using his right fist to punch his mouth to a state of unconsciousness.

The prosecutor said the punch from the defendant caused the removal of Tijani’s front middle teeth of his right upper jaw.

Ajiteru said the offence contravened Sections 245 of Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mrs C.K. Tunji-Careena, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N80, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case until Nov. 11, for mention

