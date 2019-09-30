Manchester United held by Arsenal as both struggle to shine

Manchester United held by Arsenal as both struggle to shine

Tuesday, October 1, 2019 12:16 am


Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: spoils the fun for Manchester United

Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Arsenal on Monday in a Premier League game which was a poor imitation of some of the past clashes between the clubs.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s 58th minute goal, given after VAR review, cancelled out Scott McTominay’s well-struck opener on the stroke of halftime, but it was a game which highlighted the weaknesses of the two teams.

The result leaves United in 10th place with just nine points, their worst start after seven games for 30 years and they have won just one of their last six league games.

Arsenal are in fourth spot on 12 points but their nine-point gap with leaders Liverpool illustrates just how far away they are from being real contenders.

This fixture is part of the folklore of the Premier League era, producing some epic battles between Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger’s title-winning sides.

And while there is certainly a retrospective feel to Old Trafford under the lights and in the rain, the only throwback on the field was some of the heavy and late challenges.

There are multiple weaknesses in both teams but what stood out when they faced each other was the utter lack of class and quality in midfield.

Arsenal look lightweight and lacking any real spine while United, despite having Paul Pogba back from injury, were short of attacking options and creativity.

United keeper David De Gea pulled off a fine double-save in the 44th minute, pushing out a low shot from Bukayo Saka and then doing well to keep out Matteo Guendouzi’s follow-up.

Moments later, United had the lead when Marcus Rashford found McTominay on the edge of the box and his slightly deflected shot towards the top corner beat the motionless Arsenal keeper Bernd Leno.

Arsenal got back on level terms in controversial circumstances in the 58th minute with a goal from Aubameyang.

United left-back Axel Tuanzebe gave the ball away to Saka who threaded through to Aubameyang but the linesman raised his flag well before the Gunners striker put the ball past De Gea.

VAR review correctly showed that Harry Maguire had played Aubameyang onside and the goal was then given.

However, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appeared furious that the linesman had flagged when recent practice has been for the flag not to be shown until the end of a move.

McTominay then missed a glorious chance to secure the three points and his growing reputation when, from an Ashley Young corner, he headed over the bar from close range.

Leno then made two good saves to keep Unai Emery’s side on level terms.

First he dived to deny Maguire’s effort from the edge of the box and then reacted well to keep out Rashford’s stoppage time free kick. (Reuters/NAN)

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    6 mins ago

    Ghanaian groups oppose inclusion of sex education in new school curriculum
    12 mins ago

    BEDC Launches MAP, Set To Install 190,000 Meters In 2 Years
    15 mins ago

    CAN President urges leaders to rescue Nigeria from bitterness
    23 mins ago

    Independence: Ebonyi disburses N24m to widows, elderly
    31 mins ago

    Bayelsa Assembly leadership crisis: Gov. Dickson recognises new Speaker
    47 mins ago

    Police kill ‘Lucifer,’ the most wanted kidnap kingpin in Rivers
    1 hour ago

    Kidnappers Demand N6m To Free NSCDC Officials; N20m Ransom For Wife Of NRC’s MD
    2 hours ago

    Rivers Govt acquires SPDC’s 45% interest in OML 11