Martinez scores, misses penalty kick as lacklustre Inter Milan scrape win

Thursday, October 24, 2019 7:48 am


Forward Lautaro Martinez scored one goal and missed a second half penalty kick as a lacklustre Inter Milan scraped their first win in their UEFA Champions League group on Wednesday.

They beat former champions Borussia Dortmund 2-0 to achieve this.

The Argentine broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute, scoring from close range after Stefan de Vrij’s pass sent him clear of the defence.

Martinez however missed a chance to seal the match with eight minutes left when his penalty kick was saved by Roman Buerki.

In the end, it did not matter as Antonio Candreva added a second for Inter in the 89th minute after Borussia were caught on the break.

The result left the two sides level on four points from three games in Group F.(

