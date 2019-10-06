Mayhem as APC, PDP clash in Kogi

Mayhem arose at Ankpa, headquarters of Ankpa local government council of Kogi state over the weekend following a political clashed between the supporters of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and that of the convoy of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Engr Musa Wada while on a thank you visit to the area.

During the clashed many people were injured while vehicles were also razed down by both parties.

It was reliably gathered on Sunday that the incident occurred when the major road where the convoy of Engr. Musa Wada was allegedly blocked by unknown people.

Sources further added that some top politicians from the ruling party in the area reportedly drove their vehicles into the convoy of the PDP candidate leading to altercation.

Many people were injured while vehicles were also damaged during the clashed as both parties allegedly open gun fire.

The State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Busari who confirmed the incident said it was a clash that only one person was injured.

The PDP Campaign Council in a statement by its Director of Public Communication for the campaign council, Comrade Austin Usman Okai, condemned the attack and urged the state Commissioner of Police, and the Director of State Security Services to immediately investigate the incidence.