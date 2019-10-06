Mercy wins Big Brother Naija season four

Mercy wins Big Brother Naija season four

Sunday, October 6, 2019 9:57 pm


Mercy

Mercy Eke has become the winner of Big Brother Naija season four.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ‘Queen of Highlights’ was crowned winner during the finale on Sunday.

This win makes Mercy the first woman to win the Big Brother Naija reality show since inception.

Popularly known as ‘Lamborghini’, Mercy was touted as the possible winner for the season by show fans and celebrities alike.

The light hearted diva made the top two with her show best friend, Mike Edwards, who emerged first runner up.

As winner, Mercy walked home with cash prize worth over 40 million Naira, brand new Innosson SUV, Dubai trip for two and other prizes.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    12 mins ago

    BBNaija Finale: Mike wins N2m as arena games champion
    44 mins ago

    Time to drag Buhari, el-Rufai and others to Kigali
    45 mins ago

    BBNaija Finale: Ebuka stuns fans in 9kg tuxedo
    1 hour ago

    Cameron, Clean Up the BREXIT Mess You Created, Leave Nigeria Alone
    3 hours ago

    Nigerian democracy on life support- Niyi Osundare
    3 hours ago

    Police arrest suspected armed robber who operate in military uniform
    3 hours ago

    Lagos to enforce law on meat hygiene
    8 hours ago

    How gunmen abducted 6 people in Adamawa – Eyewitness