Minister of Humanitarian Affairs expresses satisfaction on GEEP

Hajiya Sadiya Farouq, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, has commended the Bank of Industry (BOI), for effective coordination of Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP), across the country.

Farouq gave the commendation when she paid a courtesy visit to the corporate headquarters of BOI, in Abuja, on Tuesday.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that there are three sub-programmes under the GEEP, which include: Tradermoni, Marketmoni and Farmermoni; where zero collateral loans, ranging from N10,000 to N30,000 are given to MSMEs operators, as part of poverty eradication efforts.

It is a social investment initiative of the federal government, executed by the BOI.

Farouq inspected the centre where she was briefed on the various processes of GEEP by Mr Uzoma Nwagba, Chief Operation officer in the National Social Investment office.

“I must say that I am very impressed with what I see today. I know Mrs Maryam Uwais has put in a lot in this. We are very proud of BOI and the team that put up this centre.

“There is a lot of technical work behind the scene. I must commend you, and I want to use this opportunity to reiterate President Muhammadu Buhari’s vision, to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.

“GEEP is designed for economically active Nigerians to build their lives economically.

“We are impressed with the partnership with BOI. From what I see here today, BOI is playing its role seriously, “she said.

Also speaking, Mr Dikko Abdulrahaman, Chairman, Governing Board of BOI, said that Farouq has done so well at the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally displaced persons.

“With Farouq’s same commitment and dedication at the commission in the new ministry, I have no doubt in my mind that the target of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty would be achieved.

“I want to acknowledge the excellent job of Uwais handling the social investment programme. In spite of the complexity, she has done so well.

“The BOI is pleased to work with the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development to achieve the next level agenda of President Buhari,” Diko said.