Modakeke youths reject choice of old man as new monarch

Some youths in Modakeke, on Wednesday staged a peaceful protested against the choice of an aged candidate as new monarch for the town.

The Osun State Government had announced the presentation of staff of office to the new monarch; Oba Oladejo Oyediran, Ajombadi III, Ogunsua of Modakeke, for Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Modakeke youths embarked on a peaceful protest, at Ita-Merin, near Ogunsua palace, Modakeke-Ife, rejecting the choice of the new aged monarch.

Speaking with newsmen, Evangelist Tunde Olasiyan, the Present Youth Leader, said that the chosen king, Oba Oladejo Oyediran, was too old and above 70 to perform effectively if enthroned by the government on Thursday.

Olasiyan stated further that the citizenry would prefer the son of the selected monarch, to rule over them.

According to him, other neighbouring towns such as: Ile-Ife, the cradle of Yoruba land, Iwo township and Ipetumodu, Ife North Local Government among others; elected youths as their kings.

“We youths have spoken on the chosen aged monarch and he has accepted that his son, Prince Bosun Oyediran, should be chosen as the new monarch, for peaceful coexistence and development in the town.

” We are not protesting that the king should be taken from another royal family. We maintain our stand that a son from Ajombadi royal family should be elected and staff of office should be given to him, ” he stated.

Also, former Modakeke Progressive Union Youth Leader, Mr Olaposi Adegbenro, urged the state government to consider the progress and the development of the town, by choosing a youth as the new king of the town.

Adegbenro noted that if someone younger is chosen as king, he would be able to attend any meeting within and outside the town, and attract development to the community.

In the same vein, Mrs Yetunde Adewole, the Iyalaje of Beer Seller, Modakeke, decried the current situation of the town, saying there was no meaningful development whatsoever in the town.

Adewole said that youths are suffering, the graduating children had turned to Okada riders, nothing worthy of emulation can be pointed to in the town.

She, therefore, appealed to the state government to come to their aid by choosing a younger royal father for them; so as to take the town to its ‘Cannan land.’

“We are in the generation of the youths, where infrastructure and progress would emerge within the town, time of the aged has passed and passed forever, ” she said.

The Chairman, Modakeke Progressive Union, Rotarian Julius Odegbemi, confirmed the protest, saying the youth of the Ajombadi royal family, where the new king was chosen were those protesting.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that all efforts to speak with Kingmakers proved abortive as security personnel were guiding the Ogunsua’s palace and prevented entrance.