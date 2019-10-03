Most populous LG, Alimosho, gets 149-bed Maternal health facility in Lagos

A fully-equipped 149-bed Maternal and Child Centre (MCC) has been inaugurated in Igando for the people of Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the health facility, which was built by the Federal Government, was inaugurated on Thursday by the First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari.

NAN reports that the three-floor building had two operating theatres, recovery rooms, sterilisation room, delivery room and consultation rooms.

Other facilities at the centre were private and general wards, scanning rooms, side laboratory rooms, reception area, lounge, scrub room, a board room, among others.

Speaking during the commissioning, the First Lady said that the centre would go a long way in reducing maternal and child mortality in the state.

Represented by the Senior Special Adviser to the President on Administration, Dr Hajo Sani, Mrs Buhari said that women should not lose their lives in the process of giving life to others.

She commended the Office of Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for building, furnishing and naming the facility after her.

”I wish to therefore call on a more concerted effort to ensure reduction in maternal and child mortality, especially through more investment in the health by privilege individual and private sectors and in order to complement what government is doing in the sector.

”The essence of this is to ensure that women receive attention while they are pregnant, or while they deliver the babies and in the most hygienic environment too.

”I encourage the women of Alimosho and the surrounding environment to put this hospital to good use and ensure that they tell other woman about it,” she said.

Speaking at the occasion, Senior Special Assistant on SDGs, Mrs Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, said that women were vessels of life, hence, should not die while giving life.

Orelope-Adefulire said that the MCC project, facilitated by her office, was being built in 10 states, adding that Lagos centre was the first to be commissioned.

”This strategic intervention is linked to the achievement of the SDG-3 on ‘Quality Health and Well being for all’ and other cross-cutting SDGs in Lagos State,” she said.

The Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Pauline Talen, commended Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu for being concerned in all that affected women in Lagos State.

”I am calling on all governors to key into what Lagos State Governor is doing. Women are key to the household and anything that affects the woman, affects the family,” she said.

Gov. Sanwo-Olu said that Alimosho local government was the biggest local government in the country, not only in size but also in population.

”This is a place where a lot of things happen and we are thankful that the Office of the SSA to Mr President deemed it fit that the first project they are commissioning is in Alimosho.

”For us as a government, what we are doing here falls in line with our policy trust, which we have christened our THEMES agenda, concerning health and environment.

”We are here with the support of the federal government and office of the SDG to Mr President to commission 149-bed mother and child healthcare facility,” he said.

The governor said that part of the challenges that came with any administration was how quickly to bring about good governance to the people.

He said that his administration would not only be targeting on ensuring healthcare facilities, but also work to ensure that the health insurance policy worked.

”When the health insurance policy works, then health becomes accessible, affordable and it will cover all the nooks and crannies in the state.

”So I enjoin everybody in that space that we do everything to ensure that our health insurance is not just a lip service but it is something that has come to stay,” Sanwo-Olu said.